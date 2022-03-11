HC dismisses PIL challenging land pooling in Vizag district 

Plea was filed on the ground that landless poor were deprived of benefits due to them

Plea was filed on the ground that landless poor were deprived of benefits due to them

A Division Bench of the High Court (HC) led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy facilitated the pooling of nearly 6,000 acres of agricultural land in 54 villages of Visakhapatnam district for the construction of houses under the State government’s Pedalandariki Illu scheme, by dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bhusekarana Land Pooling Rythu Coolie Nirvasithula Samkshema Sangham.

The PIL challenged G.O. no. 72 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UDD) on January 25, 2020, on the ground that the landless poor and artisans were deprived of the benefits due to them and this action of the respondents was in gross violation of the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act of 2016 (APMRUDA Act) and the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LA Act).

The court observed that the PIL was based on the LA Act though pooling was taken up under the APMRUDA Act and since they are different enactments, the provisions of the former cannot be clubbed with those of the latter (APMRUDA Act).

Therefore, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is entitled to pool the land but by strictly adhering to the APMRUDA Act only from those who are voluntarily coming forward to surrender their lands on being given developed plots, the court said.

In essence, the court said that the petitioners were in no way concerned with the lands pooled except that they were engaged as agricultural labourers. The argument that special benefits were offered in respect of lands pooled in Amaravati but no such benefits were given in the present case is untenable, the court ruled, saying that the same rules cannot be applied to the lands being pooled in Visakhapatnam.

As the petitioners are neither owners nor are they interested in the lands, there is no locus standi to initiate the PIL, the court said while giving liberty to the aggrieved persons to approach it individually or collectively not by invoking its jurisdiction related to PILs.