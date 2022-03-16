HC dismisses CBI’s plea for cancellation of Gangi Reddy’s bail

Justice C. Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea for cancellation of the bail given to Yerra Gangi Reddy, a prime suspect in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The CBI wanted the bail to be cancelled on the ground that Gangi Reddy was allegedly threatening some witnesses in the sensational case.

Investigation of this high profile murder was handed over by the State government to CBI in March 2020 as per the High Court’s direction. The government had initially set up a Special Investigation Team and the High Court was not happy with the slow pace of the probe.

Justice Roy asked whether Gangi Reddy violated the conditions subject to which he was let out on bail and said he was not convinced by the CBI’s arguments in favour of cancellation of the bail.