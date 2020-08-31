HC directs plea against CM’s photos to regular court

A two-judge bench of the High Court comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J. Uma Devi has directed K. Naga Sravan, who filed a PIL on government advertisements, to get the matter listed before the regular court.
Mr. Sravan sought directions to the government to not use photographs of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of exorbitant size in advertisements given by it, and to not use photographs other than those of the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Governor except when it is felt essential for effective government messaging.
The petitioner also appealed to the court to direct the government not to use the colour compositions of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in the said advertisements and not to give captions that are deviant from the objective of the advertisements.
Advocate-General S. Sriram called the PIL a ‘political petition’ and said the petitioner was hiding his allegiance to a party.
He also argued that the displaying of CM’s photographs did not amount to creating a brand image for him. Advocate Dammalapati Srinivas represented the petitioner.
