HC directs officials to file counter

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2020 23:51 IST

The High Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the A.P. State Biodiversity Board and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) to file their counter by November 6 in the writ petition filed by environmentalist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the Waterman of India, and Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana seeking a halt to discharge of untreated industrial effluents and toxic sewage wastes into the sea and adjacent water bodies.

The petitioners alleged that negligence in monitoring by the APPCB and the district authorities was endangering flora and fauna besides affecting the health of fishermen. The court also directed authorities to take steps to control pollution of seawater as alleged in the petition.

Advertising

Advertising