HC directs officials to file counter

The High Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the A.P. State Biodiversity Board and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) to file their counter by November 6 in the writ petition filed by environmentalist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the Waterman of India, and Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana seeking a halt to discharge of untreated industrial effluents and toxic sewage wastes into the sea and adjacent water bodies.
The petitioners alleged that negligence in monitoring by the APPCB and the district authorities was endangering flora and fauna besides affecting the health of fishermen. The court also directed authorities to take steps to control pollution of seawater as alleged in the petition.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath