HC directs MA&UD to demolish YSRCP offices only if deviations are against public interest

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders got a reprieve from the High Court (HC) on July 4 (Thursday) as Justice B. Krishna Mohan directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department to exercise the power of demolition only if the deviations in the construction of the party offices are against public interest or cause public nuisance or are hazardous / dangerous to the public safety, including the residents, after giving the YSRCP leaders two weeks time (from July 4) to submit explanations / additional explanations along with relevant documentary proof in support of their claims.

The court was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by the YSRCP leaders against the demolition of party offices undertaken by the MA&UD on the grounds that they were unauthorised.

In his order, Justice Krishna Mohan said that the MA&UD should proceed with the necessary enquiry by considering the explanations already given by the YSRCP leaders and take appropriate decisions on merits in respect of each case. Further, he said that the petitioners should be given due opportunity of hearing at every stage of the proceedings as per law specifically under the provisions of the AP Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 and the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016.

He restrained the MA&UD from taking any coercive steps with respect to the YSRCP offices and directed the officials to let the petitioners exhaust all the remedies available for them under law. Besides, the judge said the MA&UD should not demolish the buildings if the deviations are minor, minimal or trivial or do not affect the public at large.

