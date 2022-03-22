Andhra Pradesh HC directs govt. not to alter nature of Padmavathi Nilayam in Tirupati

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed District Collector of Chittoor not to alter the nature of premises of the Padmavathi Nilayam, constructed and established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams exclusively for devotees and pilgrims, and for their accommodation.

The court gave the direction on the basis of a petition that the TTD properties were being misused .

The district administration had identified Padmavathi Nilayam as a possible district headquarters after the administration starts functioning from new districts from April 2.

The High Court said that funds of TTD were being misused and misdirected. The TTD was directed to file counter by March 29 and gave a interim direction to Collector not to alter the nature of the building.