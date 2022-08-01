Andhra Pradesh

HC denies bail to three accused in Viveka murder case 

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA  August 01, 2022 18:31 IST
A single-judge Bench of the  Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice D. Ramesh on Monday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Sunil Yadav, G. Uma Sankar Reddy and Devireddy Siva Sankar Reddy, the main accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Currently lodged in the central jail at Kadapa, the accused sought bail on health grounds and other reasons, but to no avail as the court turned down their pleas.

CBI counsel A. Chennakesavulu argued that the investigation was likely to be affected if the accused were let out on bail and insisted that poor health and the time already spent by some of them in prison was only an excuse to be set free.

In the previous hearing, Justice Ramesh reserved the orders on their bail petitions even as the CBI is yet to achieve a major breakthrough more than two years after the case was handed over to it by a SIT constituted by the State government. The murder took place on March 15, 2019, barely a month before the State went to polls on April 11.

