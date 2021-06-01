HC clears decks for distribution of 3 preparations of Anandaiah

01 June 2021 01:58 IST

Analysis report of eye drops awaited

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justices K. Vijaya Lakshmi and D. Ramesh on Monday gave its nod for the distribution of ‘P’, ‘F’ and ‘L’ preparations of B. Anandaiah's herbal medicine that became immensely popular among the people in Nellore district as an effective remedy to COVID.

The court, however, directed the government to get back with suggestions on the eye drops and the analysis report of the ‘K’ preparation on June 3.

Besides, the court ordered the respondents not to interfere with Mr. Anandaiah's activity and to ensure COVID guidelines are followed in the process.

Advertising

Advertising

Appearing for the State, special government pleader C. Sumon said the P, F and L preparations were found to be satisfactory and that the government did not have any objection to their distribution to the needy.

He informed the court that samples of ‘K’ preparation could not be drawn in time and that the analysis of the eye drops being given to patients with low oxygen levels, would take another two weeks for completion.

Senior advocate N. Aswini Kumar represented Mr. Anandaiah.

The court passed the order after hearing a batch of writ petitions including one filed by Mr. Anandaiah for permission to distribute the medicine and issuance of directions to the respondents to refrain from forcing him to reveal details of combinations of the concoction which is widely believed to be a safe and cost-effective cure for COVID.