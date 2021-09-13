Andhra Pradesh

HC Chief Justice prays at Tirumala temple

TTD officials presenting a memento to Justice Arup Kumar Goswami at the Tirumala temple on Sunday.  

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and his wife offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

Justice Goswami was received by the priests with the traditional ‘Isti kapal’ temple honours upon his arrival at the main temple complex.

The priests rendered Vedasirvachanams. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti presented Justice Goswami the sesha vastram, a memento and laddu prasadam.

Winding up his two-day pilgrimage, justice Goswami also offered prayers at the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur and the Srikalahasti temple.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 12:51:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hc-chief-justice-prays-at-tirumala-temple/article36422423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY