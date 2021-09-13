HC Chief Justice prays at Tirumala temple

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and his wife offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

Justice Goswami was received by the priests with the traditional ‘Isti kapal’ temple honours upon his arrival at the main temple complex.

The priests rendered Vedasirvachanams. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti presented Justice Goswami the sesha vastram, a memento and laddu prasadam.

Winding up his two-day pilgrimage, justice Goswami also offered prayers at the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur and the Srikalahasti temple.