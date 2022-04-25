HC Chief Justice, CM discuss issues related to judiciary
Agenda for Delhi meet figures in discussions
Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra had a meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Guest House here on Monday.
The duo discussed the agenda for the meeting of CJs of High Courts and CMs to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on April 30.
The focus was on the status of the implementation of the decisions taken at the CJs and CMs’ meeting held on April 4, 2016. They also deliberated on the resolution of pending cases, action plan for better delivery of legal services, provision of facilities in the High Court, filling of vacancies in the judiciary and other issues.
Senior officials of the High Court and the State government were present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.