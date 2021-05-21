Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 21 May 2021 22:12 IST
HC cancels polls to MPTCs, ZPTCs
Fresh notification to be issued by SEC
Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday cancelled the MPTC and ZPTC elections held on April 8 by declaring the notification issued for them by the SEC on April 1 as illegal, arbitrary and violative of Supreme Court directions.
The court ordered that the SEC issue a fresh notification for the elections and to reimpose the Model Code of Conduct.
Justice Murthy passed the order in respect of a writ petition filed by the Jana Sena Party, which wanted the SEC to issue a notification for filing nominations afresh, on the ground that the process was marred by violence, prevention of candidates from filing nominations and forceful withdrawal of the nominations.
