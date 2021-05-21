Andhra Pradesh

HC cancels polls to MPTCs, ZPTCs

Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday cancelled the MPTC and ZPTC elections held on April 8 by declaring the notification issued for them by the SEC on April 1 as illegal, arbitrary and violative of Supreme Court directions.

The court ordered that the SEC issue a fresh notification for the elections and to reimpose the Model Code of Conduct.

Justice Murthy passed the order in respect of a writ petition filed by the Jana Sena Party, which wanted the SEC to issue a notification for filing nominations afresh, on the ground that the process was marred by violence, prevention of candidates from filing nominations and forceful withdrawal of the nominations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 10:13:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hc-cancels-polls-to-mptcs-zptcs/article34617490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY