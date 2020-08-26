HC breather for Ramesh Hospitals MD

A single-judge Bench of the High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on all proceedings relating to the criminal case against Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director P. Ramesh and Chairman M. S. Rammohan Rao, accused in the Hotel Swarna Palace fire mishap case.
After hearing arguments by both petitioners and the government pleaders, Justice D. Ramesh ruled that all further proceedings in the case be stayed.
The judge said COVID Care Centres have been set up based on a GO by the State government. The Collector, the Joint Collector and the DMHO have been entrusted with the task of overseeing and checking the condition of the CCCs.
In such cases where there was an accident , the district officials should also be made responsible, the judge said.
Police registered cases under Section 304 (2) amounting to culpable homicide when there was no intention on the part of the petitioners to cause the accident, said senior counsel D. Srinivasa Rao arguing for the petitioners.
After hearing the arguments of Mr. Srinivas and Public Prosecutor Srinivas Reddy, the judge asked the PP whether the DM&HO had permitted Ramesh Hospitals to run Hotel Swarna Palace as COVID Centre.
‘Protect petitioners’
The judge sought to know at what stage was the investigation against the Collector and the Sub-Collector, Vijayawada, who were also named as accused.
When Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that investigation was pending, the court suggested an arrangement of protecting the petitioners.
Soon after lunch break, the judge granted an interim stay on all further proceedings in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath