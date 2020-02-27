HC begins hearing on plea against GO on land allotment

The High Court on Wednesday began hearing on a petition challenging the validity of a G.O. issued by the government on Tuesday allotting 1,250 acres in the core Amaravati area towards distribution of house sites to the landless poor in the CRDA region.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari began hearing on the petition.

Counsel for petitioners Karumanchi Indraneel argued the GO was invalid and illegal as the land pooled in the region was meant for development of the Capital city in three mandals and not for distribution among beneficiaries outside the Capital region.

Advocate General S. Subrahmanyam presented his arguments before the Bench which posted the matter for Thursday.