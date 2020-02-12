HC begins hearing into a PIL against Mukul Rohatgi

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has begun hearing into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed against the State government’s decision to hire Supreme Court’s advocate and former Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to argue cases relating to decentralisation Bill and shifting of executive capital out of Amaravati.
The latest PIL is on the lines of three other petitions filed in the High Court against the government’s decision to shift the capital out of Amaravati.
The government has issued a GO engaging the services of Mr. Rohatgi and paid an advance of ₹1 crore to argue cases against the decision to shift the capital. Mr. Rohatgi attended the High Court in the last week of January to argue a case filed by local landowners against the shifting of the capital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.