HC begins hearing into a PIL against Mukul Rohatgi

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has begun hearing into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed against the State government’s decision to hire Supreme Court’s advocate and former Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to argue cases relating to decentralisation Bill and shifting of executive capital out of Amaravati.

The latest PIL is on the lines of three other petitions filed in the High Court against the government’s decision to shift the capital out of Amaravati.

The government has issued a GO engaging the services of Mr. Rohatgi and paid an advance of ₹1 crore to argue cases against the decision to shift the capital. Mr. Rohatgi attended the High Court in the last week of January to argue a case filed by local landowners against the shifting of the capital.

