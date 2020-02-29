HC asks police to file counter on petition on Vizag incident

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) moved a lunch motion petition over the incidents in Visakhapatnam wherein the police denied permission to party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to step out of the airport.

Hearing the petition, the High Court posted the case for March 2. The court also asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) to file a counter affidavit.

Former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar filed the petition on behalf of the TDP in the High Court. The petitioner brought to the notice of court the several incidents that had occurred in the State since 2019 such as not giving permission for public meetings and imposing conditions on Opposition leaders.

Mr. Naidu was taken into custody under Section 151. It was also brought to the notice of the court that Mr. Naidu came under Z-plus security category. The police were denying permissions to the Opposition party while the ruling YSR Congress Party was given all permissions to organise protests.

The court heard versions of petitioner and the Advocate-General on Section 151 under which Mr. Naidu was taken into preventive custody. The court asked the DGP and Visakhapatnam police to file a comprehensive affidavit in this regard.