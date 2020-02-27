HC asks Centre and State to file counters on Amaravati

GUNTUR

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday asked the Union and State governments to file counters on the petitions filed in the court challenging the State Government’s move to relocate the High Court to Kurnool and also on the completion of development works in Amaravati.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari asked Advocate-General S. Subramaniyam to file the counters and posted the matter to March 15.

The petitioners argued that the relocation of the High Court was not within the ambit of State Government and that it fell within the purview of the Union government. The petitioners also contended that it was illegal to stop development works in the Capital and pleaded before the court to give a direction to the State Government to continue the works.

Further, the Bench contended that the petitions in the issues may be treated separately and not bunched together as each one petition was different.

The court observed that the Bench was not concerned with emotions and dealt with only law on both sides and advised the lawyers to maintain restraint.