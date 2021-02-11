HC allows Minister to interact with the media

VIJAYAWADA

11 February 2021 00:27 IST

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the restriction which the State Election Commission (SEC) sought to impose on Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s interactions with the media.

The court ruled in favour of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy after taking on record the undertaking given by him that he would not make any objectionable comments on State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramesh Kumar had ordered the Director-General of Police not to allow the Minister to move out of his house till February 21 except for discharging his official functions, on the ground that he was threatening District Collectors and other staff on gram panchayat election duty.