HC adjourns Viveka murder case to February 24

VIJAYAWADA

21 February 2020 00:27 IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case to February 24.

Hearing the petitions which sought a CBI probe into the crime, Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao ordered that the general and case diary files should be submitted before the given date.

Advertising

Advertising

Advocate-General Subramanyam Sriram submitted a status report on the investigation done by the SIT in a sealed cover to the court and said the whole probe was on the verge of completion.

He insisted that there was no need to hand over the case to the CBI at this juncture, saying that the petitioners had not satisfied the tests laid down by the Supreme Court for transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

Over 1,460 suspects, seven gangs and 31 high-profile offenders and gangs of hired assassins were examined.

The A-G further said the police had to rely on forensic evidence, narco analysis and brain mapping.

The subjective anxiety and self-serving pleas of petitioners could not be the basis for disbelieving the State police, he argued.