HC adjourns hearing into petitions against liquor sales

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned to next week the hearing into petitions which sought directions to the State government to not permit liquor sales during the lockdown.

The petitioners approached the court raising objection to allowing the liquor shops to do business when the lockdown was in force.

They expressed the apprehension that there was a danger of the spread of coronavirus if social distance was not maintained and questioned the rationale behind the government's decision to open the liquor outlets at this critical juncture in the battle against the pandemic.

The advocate appearing for the government told the court that the relevant lockdown guidelines were followed. The court ordered the government to file a detailed affidavit.