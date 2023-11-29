HC adjourns former MP’s plea for CBI probe into skill development ‘scam’ to December 13

November 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the PIL plea filed by former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar for a CBI probe into the skill development scam case to December 13.

Mr. Arun Kumar filed the petition seeking a thorough investigation of the scam by the CBI.

A total of 44 respondents, mainly including former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, were listed in it. Notices were served earlier, but they did not reach some of the respondents.

While ordering that fresh notices be dispatched to those who did not receive them so far, at the correct addresses, the court adjourned the matter.

Mr. Arun Kumar said in the petition that a comprehensive CBI probe was required to unearth the complicated web of shell companies and sham transactions of money laundering that allegedly took place in the skill development project.

He asserted that since the case had national ramifications due to the money trail spread in different States, the case should be handed over to the CBI, which had the expertise to unravel such crimes.

Advocate General S. Sriram already informed the court that he had no objection to transferring the case to the CBI.