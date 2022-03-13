Hazrath Khadar Vali Baba’s Urs begins in Vizianagaram

MP, MLAs, ZP chief offer special prayers

MP B. Chandrasekhar and ZP chief M. Srinivasa Rao at the Hazrath Khadar Valibaba’s Dargah in Viziannagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Parliament Bellana Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that Hazrath Khadar Valibaba’s Dargah was known for humanitarian and charitable activities for the last 63 years. He said that the dargah’s social service activities and continuous distribution of free food were inspirational for many people and associations in the country.

Along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, he offered special prayers in the dargah on the occasion of Urs festival which will continue till Tuesday at Babametta here.

Trustee MD Khwaja Moinuddin said all arrangements were made to ensure a peaceful and pleasant darshan for devotees expected to arrive from different parts of the country.

Earlier, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy offered prayers in the dargah and recalled their personal association with it.