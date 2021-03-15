Haystacks destroyed in fire, 500 cows rescued

Twenty haystacks of Gayatri Goshala were destroyed in a fire on Monday evening, but 500 cows housed in the same compound were taken to safety. Fire-fighting personnel were battling with the blaze four hours after it began at 4.30 p.m. on the city outskirts.

According to District Fire Officer V. Sreenivasa Reddy, the 500 cows in the goshala and its sheds were safe and four fire tenders from the city and Kodumuru were trying to put out the flames when reports last came.

Situated in Ward No.28 along National Highway No.44, the cause for the fire is said to be irresponsible smoking by some persons.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy rushed to the goshala and ensured all efforts were made to bring the fire under control. He was accompanied by newly elected corporators Naryana Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy of wards 28 and 29 respectively.