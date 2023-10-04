Hawkers in Vijayawada demand road repairs and slashing of gas cylinder prices

October 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Hawkers and vendors, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a demonstration in Vijayawada on October 4 (Wednesday), highlighting the state of neglect of roads in prime localities have been in for a long time.

“One or two hours of rain is enough for drains to overflow. The municipal administration has done nothing to solve the problem. It is shameful to see that the roads and drainages in Besant Road, the busiest centre of the city, are in a shambles. Except for collecting taxes, neither the government nor the local MLA has done anything for the people here, who have been raising concerns about these problems for a long time,” CPI (M) leader Ch. Babu Rao alleged, adding that one can only imagine the situation in smaller and lesser-known areas.

In addition to Besant Road, the municipal administration should take up repair work on drainages and roads in Prakasam Road, Yamalavaari Veedhi, Kattragaddavaari Veedhi, the CPI(M) leader said.

Later, the leaders said how the rise in prices of commercial gas was unfair to small businessmen dependent on them. “The Narendra Modi government at the Centre hiking the price of commercial gas by ₹200 will push many people into debt,” the leaders said, demanding that the price hike be revoked.

