Have started feeling at home in Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan tells voters

April 02, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - UPPADA

Jana Sena supremo interacts with women, fisherfolk, auto-rickshaw drivers and farmers in the constituency on the first day of his political rally

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

JSP president Pawan Kalyan visiting the residence of a fisherfolk family during his election rally in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district.

UPPADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that he has started feeling at home in Pithapuram during a brief interaction with women of the Assembly constituency.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan postponed a scheduled meeting with the women, citing that district authorities did not grant him permission for the meeting. He is expected to meet the women at an exclusive meeting within a week.

On Tuesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan kick-started his field-level election campaign after offering prayers at Basheer Bibi Aulia Dargah at Ponnada village in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district. He completed an election campaign in U. Kothapalli and Pithapuram Rural mandals.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan spent the day with fisherfolk of Uppada, auto-rickshaw drivers, women and fishermen. The rally witnessed a large turnout, with many eagerly waiting to interact with the JSP chief.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he would soon announce a road map for the development of Pithapuram Assembly segment. JSP Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Udaya Srinivas and other leaders accompanied Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the rally.

