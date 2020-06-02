Andhra Pradesh

Have no differences with Chief Minister, says Vijaya Sai

YSRCP MP terms reports in a section of media ‘concocted’

YSR Congress Party national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Monday scoffed at the reports appeared in a section of media and on social media platforms that he had been sidelined by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owing to differences.

Terming such reports as ‘concocted’, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said said that he had remained a close follower of Mr. Jagan since the formation of the YSRCP and even when the then Congress government foisted cases against them.

“I will stay with him (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) till death,” he said.

At a press conference held by Ministers K. Kannababu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao after a review meeting here, the YSRCP MP clarified that he would remain a committed worker in the party till his last breath.

Referring to cases filed against some YSRCP supporters for certain postings on social media on the directions of the High Court, Mr. Vijaya Sai said he would take side with those who were on the right path.

“Being the in-charge of the party’s social media platforms, I will fight for all those who are innocent,” he said.

Micro-blogging sites

Mr. Vijaya Sai also alleged that in some cases, detractors of the party had created fake accounts on Twitter and other micro-blogging sites and made several posts with an aim of tarnishing the image of the YSRCP and its leaders.

