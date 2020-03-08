Have confidence to aim big, rly. engineer tells students

“Career choices are solely personal, and it does not depend on gender. One should have the confidence to aim big, and also to take a leap towards achieving the dream,” said Divisional Engineer, South Central Railway, Guntur Division, B. Vijayakeerthi.

Ms. Vijayakeerthi was addressing the students of SRM University in Amaravati on the eve of International Women’s Day.

In a motivational speech, Ms. Vijayakeerthi said that soon after completing her studies in IIT, Madras, she cleared the Indian Railway Service of Engineers examination.

“Many wondered why I have chosen civil engineering stream which involves field work. But I challenged myself to excel against all odds. My persistence and hard work ensured that those people who had questioned me, started to support me,’’ she said.

Achievements

Some of her achievements included improving the railway track parameters from 96 to 130, eliminating 10 unmanned level crossings within a period of six months which had brought her immense recognition.

The week-long Women’s Day celebration at SRM University concluded on Saturday. The faculty, staff, and students came together to participate in fun activities, games and competitions hosted throughout the week. The students and staff observed the day as an Ethnic Day by draping themselves in traditional wear.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, deputy registrar Sivakumar and convener Revathi Balakrishnan were present.