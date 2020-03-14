Have an early plan in place, students told

To choose the right career path, students should have in place a detailed plan from the beginning of their course. This is essential to make oneself industry-ready by the time one walks out of the portals of the institute, said D. Prasanna Kumar, from KL Business School, on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar on “Careers in Management Sector”, jointly organised by The Hindu Future India Club and KL Business School, Mr. Kumar said students should dream big and work hard to achieve them. The seminar was attended by students of NRI Institute of Technology at Visadala of Medikonduru mandal in Guntur district.

He said there were three levels in the job market — Executive, Manager and Leader — and urged the students to aim for being a leader rather than retiring as an executive or as a manager.

He said sound skill was the mantra for entry into the corporate sector. He said companies would not mind paying handsome salaries if they found suitable candidates. He also doled out a few important tips on how to crack interviews.

NRIIT Principal YVSSS Prasada Rao suggested that students seeking a career in the management sector not stop with under-graduation and go ahead and pursue a post-graduation also.

Referring to the vast scope, he said there were verticals like tourism, hospitality and hospital administration among others to explore. He said newspaper reading could go a long way in helping the students in improving their communication skills.