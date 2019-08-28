Have a house, but still homeless

Abdul Allah Bakshu, 42, a roadside tea-seller, had spent more money on house rent than in building his two-room house on the 72-sq yard site granted by the State government a decade ago.

Since 2010, Mr. Bakshu is a well-known figure among the babudom, including officials, MLAs, Members of Parliament and Collectors. He has been leading 220 families, beneficiaries of a scheme for Below Poverty Line (BPL) citizens in Pedana Municipality begging the babudom to redress their woes - road and electricity to their colony located in the first ward area.

A long, long, wait

“Over a hundred families among the 220 beneficiaries, are Muslims eking out a living doing daily wage works. We, the poor Muslim beneficiaries are voiceless to get our things done. For a decade, we have been running after every official concerned, and MLAs to address our issues. Now, we feel neglected and betrayed,” Mr. Bakshu told The Hindu.

According to Mr. Bakshi and Md. Ismail, another beneficiary, above 60-70% of the Muslim families who were given house sites in the colony, are still living in rented houses in wards of 3, 4 and 5.

A house just in name

By this August, nearly 140 families have managed to build their houses in the colony but none of them had shifted, waiting for road and electricity connections. Vexed with the bureaucratic procedures, they had even raised some money and spent their labour to lay a few lanes in the colony.

“A road, and electricity connections in our colony are a matter of lives of nearly 600 people, who could not shift to the colony in the absence of the electricity. In a state of homelessness, we are struggling to lead the families by bearing the cost of living on rents from our meagre earnings,” Mr. Ismail told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, steep rise in the input cost of construction materials and labour are dampening the hopes of the homeless to own a house due to construction delay. In fact, the beneficiaries are ready to offer their labour free of cost to lay the road if the civic body provides the material.

Ignorant or indifferent?

When asked about the issue, Pedana Municipal Commissioner Syed Abdul Rasheed gave a bizarre reply: “I do not have a clear idea about the colony and its issues. I still need to inquire into the possibilities to provide whatever facilities are being sought by the beneficiaries of the colony. Morever, the civic body does not have sufficient funds.”