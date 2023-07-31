Havaldar laid to rest with state honours in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh

July 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - PEKERU (Dr.B.R.AMBEDKAR KONASEEMA)

A 41-year-old Indian Army Havaldar Pitta Srinivas was laid to rest with state honours at his native village of Pekuru in K. Gangavaram Mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. The Havaldar is survived by his wife Srilakhsmi, and three children, including two daughters. The body of the Havaldar arrived here on Monday.

Ms. Srilakshmi told The Hindu on Monday over the phone; “We have received a communication from the Indian Army officials that my husband died on July 29 at Guwahati in Assam State. We do not know the exact reason for the death.”

When contacted, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that he was told by the officials concerned to make arrangements for the last rites of the Havaldar. “I did not receive any communication on the details of the death and place of posting of Srinivas. A senior official from the Indian Army may visit his family soon,” he added.

In 2000, Srinivas had enrolled in the Indian Army as a soldier and was promoted to Havaldar. In early July, he returned to Guwahati after spending sometime with the family, said Ms. Srilakshmi.

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and the Indian Army officials took part in the last rites. Ramachandrapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Sindhu Subramanyam and other officials also paid tributes. Earlier, tributes paid to the mortal remains of Srinivas at Visakhapatnam airport.

