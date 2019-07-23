Haul of fake currency in Kuppam, suspicion on Tamil Nadu gangs

In a major breakthrough, the Chittoor police reportedly seized fake currency notes with a face value of ₹2 crore, in the denomination of ₹2,000 and ₹500, from a couple of hideouts in Kuppam mandal, and took about half a dozen suspects into custody, including a Kuppam youth and others from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Rural belt

According to information, special teams formed by the district police swung into action at the tri-State junction, focussing on Kuppam and Ramakuppam mandals and some villages bordering Tamil Nadu, following information that fake currency was being circulated in the rural belt.

A youth at a village near Kuppam allegedly facilitated printing of fake currency at a hideout.

Though the police teams cracked the fake currency racket a couple of days ago, it was kept under wraps following intensification of investigation. A senior police officer confirmed the development, saying the tentacles of the racket had spread to several parts of the tri-State junction, involving some gangs from Tamil Nadu. The police were probing the number of persons involved and the quantum of fake currency being circulated.

Special teams

Some sources claimed that the police also seized currency notes of the pre-demonetisation ₹1,000 denomination.

Special teams have been despatched to Krishnagiri, Chennai and some other locations in Tamil Nadu.