ADVERTISEMENT

Hathiramji Mutt mahant sacked over financial irregularities

June 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala temple was under the administrative domain of the mutt nearly a century ago

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahant of Swami Hathiramji Mutt, Arjun Das (left), is making a point to the pontiff of Sarada Peetham, Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati at a programme in Tirupati. File | Photo Credit: K. V. Poornachandra Kumar

The State Government has sacked Arjun Das, the mahant (custodian) of Hathiramji Mutt, from his post following allegations of irregularities. The decision is backed by a recommendation from the Dharmika Parishad. 

The Tirumala temple was under the administrative domain of the mutt nearly a century ago. It used to receive huge donations in the form of land and properties across the country, when it wielded control over the world-famous Hindu temple, but became a figurehead under the Endowments Department after the formation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the 1930s. 

The department took the decision to fire the mahant recently after learning of his involvement in financial irregularities, especially in the form of alienation of valuable lands. When Arjun Das moved the High Court, the latter directed the department to take up a consultation and obtain concurrence of the Dharmika Parishad. The Parishad, while giving its nod to the decision, suggested to the department to identify a suitable person for the post. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US