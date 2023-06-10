Hathiramji Mutt mahant sacked over financial irregularities

June 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

The State Government has sacked Arjun Das, the mahant (custodian) of Hathiramji Mutt, from his post following allegations of irregularities. The decision is backed by a recommendation from the Dharmika Parishad.

The Tirumala temple was under the administrative domain of the mutt nearly a century ago. It used to receive huge donations in the form of land and properties across the country, when it wielded control over the world-famous Hindu temple, but became a figurehead under the Endowments Department after the formation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the 1930s.

The department took the decision to fire the mahant recently after learning of his involvement in financial irregularities, especially in the form of alienation of valuable lands. When Arjun Das moved the High Court, the latter directed the department to take up a consultation and obtain concurrence of the Dharmika Parishad. The Parishad, while giving its nod to the decision, suggested to the department to identify a suitable person for the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.