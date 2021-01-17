Hasten land acquisition process, urges Minister

State Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy on Saturday exhorted officials to hasten the process of land acquisition for the ₹2,000 crore defence sector unit of Midhani-NALCO in Nellore district.
Reviewing the progress of land acquisition with district officials and representatives of Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), a NALCO Midhani joint venture, he said all pending issues relating to land acquisition should be quickly sorted out for the prestigious aluminium alloys production plant to come to fruition.
Defence Research Development Organisation Chief G. Satheesh Reddy observed that Bodduvaripalem in Kodavlur mandal was best suited for the project in view of its proximity to the seaport, expressway and upcoming airport.
The Minister underscored the need for promoting ancillary units in the district and creation of infrastructure by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. He inquired with UADNL officials on the direct and indirect employment that would be generated once the unit becomes fully operational.
The State government had initially allotted 110 acres of land and promised to earmark more land required for the project for manufacturing of high-end value products after entering into a menorandum of understanding in 2017. The project could not make any headway in view of issues associated with land acquisition.
