Andhra Pradesh: Hasten housing scheme, urges Rajanagaram MLA

He requests Collector for laying of new water pipelines

He requests Collector for laying of new water pipelines

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Sunday appealed to East Godavari Collector K. Madhavi Latha to ensure the identification of lands near the villages of beneficiaries under the ‘YSR Pedalandari Illu’ scheme in the district.

In a meeting with the Collector on Sunday, Mr. Raja requested her to clear the compensation that is due to the private land owners who parted with their lands for the housing scheme in Rajanagaram constituency.

“The allocation of housing sites could be speeded up by clearing the pending compensation pertaining to the land acquisition for housing scheme,” said Mr. Raja.

The YSRCP MLA has also appealed to the Collector to lay new drinking water pipelines and get overhead tanks constructed for supply of safe drinking water in the constituency.

Ms. Madhavi Latha assured him of timely measures to speed up the housing scheme, construction of the houses in the housing sites and the creation of basic infrastructure facilities in Rajanagaram constituency.