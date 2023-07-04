ADVERTISEMENT

Hassle-free distribution of certificates via Jagananna Suraksha a boon for families: YSRCP leader

July 04, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP youth wing zonal coordinator Avanapu Vikram handing over a certificate to a woman at Saluru in Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

YSR Congress Party’s youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram on Tuesday urged party leaders and cadre to give wide publicity to the Jagananna Suraksha scheme, which would help people get required certificates in a hassle-free manner from the respective government offices. He was speaking at an event organised to distribute certificates to applicants at Saluru municipal office.

Many, including the elderly, had to wait for many months to get caste, income and other certificates during the TDP regime. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy improved local governance with the establishment of local secretariats and ensured that all administrative services reached the people promptly. “Jaganna Surakasha scheme is being effectively implemented by those secretariats and ward offices in various places,” said Mr. Vikram.

CONNECT WITH US