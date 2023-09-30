HamberMenu
‘Hassle free’ dashan likely at Pyditalli Ammavari temple

September 30, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Endowment officials acquired adjacent lands of Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram to provide more facilities for devotees ahead of Sirimantosavam to be held on October 31.

Historic Pyditalli Ammavari temple is going to be renovated soon owing to the acquisition of properties by the temple authorities as part of extension of the temple complex, located in and around the temple in the Fort City.

The endowments department in association with the government authorities have taken up the demolition drive which is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks. This acquisition is significant as thousands of devotees faced several difficulties during darshan. Traffic also hinders the devotees’ visits as the temple is located at Three Lamp junction, the busiest market area in the Fort City. Lakhs of people offer special prayers and witness the Sirimanotsavam festival, to be held on October 31 this year, at this temple.

The present temple was constructed almost 265 years after the killing of Vizianagaram king Vijaya Rama Raju in Bobbili war which occurred on January 23, 1757. The temple is now being reconstructed with the patronage of devotees from the North Andhra region.  

The endowments department acquired 185 square yards of land on east side and 220 square yards on West side. The present temple’s area is around 146 square yards. With the availability of 551 square yards of land, the authorities can take up many developmental works. The department paid ₹1.2 crore to the property owners who moved their shops and establishments to nearby locations suggested by the temple authorities.

The temple’s Chief Executive Officer K.L. Sudharani said that the temple’s expansion activities will be taken up as per the rules and regulations of Agama Shastra. The endowments authorities anticipate more Hundi collection with the arrival of more devotees during festival season and other times. Hassle free parking will also reduce traffic jams in the route between Three Lamps and Clock Tower junction, she added.

