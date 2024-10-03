Hassle-free darshan for devotees: Endowments Minister

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has stated that the State government has made comprehensive arrangements for the satisfactory darshan of common devotees.

On the first day of Dasara festivities atop Indarkeeladri, the abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, here on Thursday, the Minister took part in the celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said the Kanaka Durga temple authorities were asked to be vigilant and ensure that there was no overcrowding at any point in time. A coordinated approach would help in a hassle-free darshan for the devotees and the smooth passage of the festival. The Endowments Department had identified the problems that had arisen during the last year, and discussed with other departments. Every necessary measure was being taken to ensure that such problems do not recur this year, he said.

Arrangements had been made to provide all necessary infrastructure to ensure that lakhs of devotees participating in the celebrations could have a hassle-free darshan of the Goddess. Great care had been taken in aspects such as the queue lines set up for devotees, distribution centres for safe drinking water, and sanitation arrangements. The temple officials were asked to take immediate necessary actions to ensure that devotees coming for darshan of the Goddess were not subjected to overcrowding.

The Minister said that five queue lines had been erected for darshan: two lines were for free darshan for ordinary devotees, one line for those with ₹100 tickets, another line for those with ₹300 tickets, and the fifth line is for those with ₹500 tickets. The devotees were requested to take prasadam at the Annadanam Bhavan located at the foothill of Indrakeeladri, he said.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said on behalf of the State government, on the day of Moola Nakshatram, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, would visit the temple around 2 to 3 p.m. on October 9. He will present silk robes to the goddess Kanaka Durga, the minister said. The Minister for Information and Housing, Kolusu Parthasarathi and others visited the temple.

