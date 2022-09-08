Hassle-free administration top priority, says JNTU-GV Vice Chancellor

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram University Vice Chancellor G. V. R. Prasada Raju. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram University’s new Vice Chancellor G. V. R. Prasada Raju said that top priority was being given to achieve highest academic standards and hassle-free administration. These were essential to ensure quick service at nearly 35 engineering colleges affiliated to the new University, which was established one year ago. Speaking to The Hindu in Vizinagaram, he said that six new directorates were created to oversee examination, academic audit and others issues.

“We are keen to strengthen the examination wing which is needed to oversee the examinations in all affiliated colleges. New software and infrastructure will be upgraded to meet the new challenge. The meetings are being organised with the representatives of college managements of all North Andhra districts to improve the standards in examinations,” Dr. Prasada Raju said.

“We are planning to provide all services through online so that the representatives of the colleges need not come frequently to obtain relevant documents and certificates which are essential for them while approaching University Grants Commission and other national agencies for grants and services,” he added.

Dr. Prasada Raju, who is also Vice Chancellor of of JNTU-Kakinada, said that the support from the State government helped improve facilities and standards in Vizianagaram University. He said that a detailed report about the action plan for the academic year 2022-23 would be submitted to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education to get more funds and sanction of more faculty members who are needed for the proposed new courses.