Haryana Governor calls on Harichandan

Bandaru Dattatreya with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday. They discussed the development programmes in the two Telugu States. ADVERTISEMENT Mr. Dattatreya honoured the A.P. Governor with traditional Haryana robes, and Mr. Harichandan presented a memento to the former.

