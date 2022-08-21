Haryana Governor calls on Harichandan
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.
They discussed the development programmes in the two Telugu States.
Mr. Dattatreya honoured the A.P. Governor with traditional Haryana robes, and Mr. Harichandan presented a memento to the former.
