March 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya discussed implementation of various welfare schemes with Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Mr. Dattatreya, who was here to participate in a private programme, called on the Governor on a courtesy visit.

Justice (retired) Abdul Nazeer welcomed Mr. Dattatreya and presented a memento. Later, the Governors discussed various development programmes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

