Haritha Haram award to GITAM

DVSSR Varma receiving award from KT Rama Rao for Haritha Haram on Saturday at Hyderabad District. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
SANGAREDDY 07 March 2021 03:51 IST
Updated: 07 March 2021 00:33 IST

GITAM has planted more than 40,000 saplings in 2020 as part of Telangana Government’s prestigious programme ‘Haritha Haram’

Special Correspondent

GITAM University, Hyderabad, has received ‘Haritha Haram’ award from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). DVVSR Varma, Resident Director and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, have received this award from K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, during the “CII Telangana State Annual Meeting – Reimagining & Catalyzing Growth for a Sustainable Tomorrow” organised by the CII Telangana on Saturday.

GITAM has planted more than 40,000 saplings in 2020 as part of Telangana Government’s prestigious programme ‘Haritha Haram’. From the last four years, GITAM has been receiving this award for its contribution in keeping the environment green, clean, safe and healthy.

