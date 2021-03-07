Haritha Haram award to GITAM

SANGAREDDY

07 March 2021 03:51 IST

GITAM University, Hyderabad, has received ‘Haritha Haram’ award from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). DVVSR Varma, Resident Director and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, have received this award from K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, during the “CII Telangana State Annual Meeting – Reimagining & Catalyzing Growth for a Sustainable Tomorrow” organised by the CII Telangana on Saturday.

GITAM has planted more than 40,000 saplings in 2020 as part of Telangana Government’s prestigious programme ‘Haritha Haram’. From the last four years, GITAM has been receiving this award for its contribution in keeping the environment green, clean, safe and healthy.