Haritha Haram award to GITAM

Special Correspondent
GITAM University, Hyderabad, has received ‘Haritha Haram’ award from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). DVVSR Varma, Resident Director and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, have received this award from K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, during the “CII Telangana State Annual Meeting – Reimagining & Catalyzing Growth for a Sustainable Tomorrow” organised by the CII Telangana on Saturday.
GITAM has planted more than 40,000 saplings in 2020 as part of Telangana Government’s prestigious programme ‘Haritha Haram’. From the last four years, GITAM has been receiving this award for its contribution in keeping the environment green, clean, safe and healthy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath