Harita project official gets award
Harita Vizianagaram coordinator and headmaster of Jammu Government School Mantri Rammohana Rao has been selected for the AP Biodiversity Conservator award for 2021. Mr. Rammohana Rao is the only awardee from the district among the 15 announced on World Biodiversity Day.
Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, who is the head of the Harita Vizianagaram project, congratulated Mr. Rammohana Rao on getting the award for his relentless work in restoration of many tanks and developing greenery in Vizianagaram city.
