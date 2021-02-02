Harinarayan appointed as Chittoor Collector

GUNTUR

02 February 2021 06:16 IST

The government has approved the name of M. Harinarayan, an IAS officer belonging to 2011 batch, as Collector of Chittoor district, following the recommendation of the State Election Commission. Mr. Harinarayan was vice-chairman and managing director of AP Mineral Development Corporation and replaces Markenduyulu as Collector of the district.

