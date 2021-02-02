Andhra Pradesh

Harinarayan appointed as Chittoor Collector

The government has approved the name of M. Harinarayan, an IAS officer belonging to 2011 batch, as Collector of Chittoor district, following the recommendation of the State Election Commission. Mr. Harinarayan was vice-chairman and managing director of AP Mineral Development Corporation and replaces Markenduyulu as Collector of the district.

