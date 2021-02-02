Harinarayan appointed as Chittoor Collector

GUNTUR

02 February 2021 00:48 IST

The State government has approved the name of M. Harinarayan, an IAS officer belonging to 2011 batch, as Colector of Chittor district, following the recommendation of the State Election Commission.

Mr. Harinarayan was earlier vice-chairman and managing director of AP Mineral Development Corporation and replaces Markenduyulu as Collector of Chittoor district.

