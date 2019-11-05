Harijanawada, Girijanawada names to be changed in State

State Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman Karem Sivaji on Tuesday instructed Collectors and Superintendents of Police of various districts to rename every dalit and tribal colony as ‘SC Colony’ and ‘ST Colony’, instead of the existing ‘Harijanawada’ or ‘Girijanawada’.

Mr. Sivaji held a review meeting in this regard with Collector N. Bharath Gupta, Municipal Commissioner P.S. Girisha, Superintendent of Police Gajarao Bhupal and other officials here on Tuesday on implementation of various schemes meant for the SC and ST communities. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr. Sivaji said that the government had issued an order effecting a change in name long back, but implementation was faulty.

‘No more indifference’

“The addresses of colonies, schools and certificates still bear the names of Harijanawada and Girijanawada, causing much embarrassment to the communities. I want this indifference to go within a week,” Mr. Sivaji said. He also wanted that the names ‘Pedda Harijanawada and Chinna Harijanawada’, potentially encouraging differences among the SC communities, be removed forthwith.

Regarding reports of large-scale encroachment of lands assigned to SC/ST communities, Mr. Sivaji said that he wanted the land commissioner to submit a report to him on the status. “Fourteen lakh acres were assigned to the communities in the combined State, of which 9 lakh acres have either gone missing, or are untraceable or have been usurped by landlords. Of the remaining five lakh acres, two lakh acres in Telangana and three lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh are mired in revenue queries,” Mr. Sivaji said.

On acquisition of lands from the communities, government officials should reach out to the illiterate members of the community either by paying them compensation or showing them alternative sites. He pointed to Surappakasam, Avilala, Vedallacheruvu and C. Ramapuram villages in and around Tirupati, where the communities had not been suitably compensated for land acquisition.

District Revenue Officer Vijay Chander, RDOs Kanaka Narasa Reddy (Tirupati) and Renuka (Chittoor), Tahsildars and SC/ST community leaders took part.