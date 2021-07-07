Haribabu thanks Modi and Shah

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 July 2021 00:06 IST

‘As Governor of Mizoram, I will give my best to the State and its people’

Former MP and senior BJP leader Kambhampati Haribabu is the new Governor of Mizoram.

Dr. Haribabu received the orders on Tuesday. “I will take up the assignment in a week,’ Dr. Haribabu told The Hindu.

Tendering his resignation to the party, with which he had been associated for over four decades, Dr. Haribabu said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minster of Home Affairs Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu, for reposing faith in him and giving him the new assignment.

Dr. Haribabu’s house in the city wore a festive look, as the party workers and leaders and well wishers streamed in to congratulate him.

Dr. Haribabu had completed his B.E in electronics and communications, ME in electrical and control systems, and Ph.D from Andhra University, and went on to serve the university for over 24 years as associate professor in AU College of Engineering.

He was secretary of the students’ union of AU and had actively participated in the ‘Jai Andhra’ movement along with Tenneti Viswanadham and Mr. Venkaiah Naidu.

During 1974-75, he had participated in the Lok Sangharsh Samithi Agitation led by Jaya Prakash Narayan. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency and imprisoned for six months in the Visakhapatnam Central Jail and Mushirabad Jail.

In 1999, he was elected as MLA from Visakhapatnam-I constituency and was the Floor leader of the BJP in the House.

In 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam.

Summing up his journey so far, he said, “Commitment towards the party ideology, sincerity and hard work have given me the recognition. I believe that everything has its appropriate time.”

On his new assignment, Dr. Haribabu said, “I will give my best to serve the State and its people. But I will always be a Vizagite and wish for its prosperity. I want to see Vizag as one of the top most smart cities in the country.”

Ashok hails appointment

Staff Reporter in Vizinagaram writes: Senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and former BJP district president B. Shivaprasad Reddy hailed the appointment of Dr. Haribabu as Governor of Mizoram.

In separate releases, they recalled their personal association with Dr. Haribabu and his dedication in serving the people.